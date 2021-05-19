Too many cats! Animal service agencies work to combat the problem of feral and stray cats in neighborhoods

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Feral cats are running wild in Triad neighborhoods.

The problem has gotten so bad some agencies are using social media to get the word out about how you can help corral the cats.

“There is definitely an uprising with community cats,” said Lisa Lee, assistant director of Guilford County Animal Services.

Cat colonies are growing.

“There’s quite a lot of these calls,” Lee said.

Sarah Coleman, of Greensboro, has made a few to Guilford County Animal Services.

“It’s a lot of cats, it’s too many,” Coleman said.

Coleman lives on West Florida Street. She says her neighborhood is overrun with feral cats.

“You can’t leave your door open, they run in. They’re having kittens. We have a back woods part, and they are just all in there,” she said.

Regina Gardner volunteers with animal services and says the population growth is too much for local shelters to handle. They enlist the help of local nonprofits like the Feral Cats Assistance Program (FCAP) to help keep the feral cat population under control.

“Our nonprofits we work with go into those areas, trap, neuter, return. They try to set up colony managers in the community to keep an eye on the cats make sure they are properly fed, and report back an issue,” Gardner said.

Jessica Arias, the animal services director in Burlington, is also getting a lot of cat complaints.

“We get numerous calls and emails a day from members in our community.” Arias said.

Arias has a program called Mighty Mouser.

“People bring in the stray cats, and the staff and animal services make sure they are healthy and can’t reproduce,” Arias said.

“We need to calm it down,” Coleman said.

Forsyth County Animal Services shared they do not have enough staff to trap and remove nuisance cats. They are telling people they can set their own traps. If they catch any, they should call the Forsyth County Humane Society.