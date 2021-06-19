‘Too good to be true’: NC woman wins $200,000 lottery prize

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.

OXFORD, N.C. (WGHP) Shirley Webb, of Oxford, bought a “7” scratch-off and won a $200,000 top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“It’s unbelievable,” she said Thursday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. “It still hasn’t kicked in yet. It’s too good to be true.”

Webb bought her winning $5 ticket from the College Street Food Mart on College Street in Oxford.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $141,501.

The “7” game launched in May with six top prizes of $200,000.

Three top prizes haven’t been won yet.