Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

Legendary actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have both tested positive for coronavirus, the actor confirmed on social media.

“Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” Hanks wrote on Facebook.

Hanks, 63, said he and his wife would take a “one-day-at-a-time approach.”

The actor has won two Academy Awards for his roles in “Philadelphia” and “Forrest Gump.”

