Toddler thrown from cliff by father after stabbing attack, deputies say

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — A pregnant mother who was stabbed by her husband shortly before he killed their one-year-old daughter is now out of the hospital and recovering, KESQ reports.

Authorities say 23-year-old Ashley Grome was found Wednesday with multiple stab wounds outside of a church in Indian Wells, California.

Ashley’s uncle said Grome had parked there to meet her husband, 49-year-old Adam Slater.

But they got into an argument, and Slater stabbed Grome then took their one-year-old daughter, Madalyn.

Deputies say witnesses saw Slater throw the toddler over a steep cliff.

Madalyn did not survive.

Slater was arrested after a short foot chase and was taken to a hospital.

“He was being combative. He attacked her and tried to stab her several times in the stomach and the throat, and she fought him off and tried to protect herself,” said Chris Grome, the victim’s uncle. “It’s painful. Painful. Everybody’s hurting pretty bad.

The sheriff’s department confirmed Slater will be booked for murder once he is out of the hospital.

Grome and her unborn baby are expected to be OK.