Toddler taken to hospital after being hit by car in NC

MCGEE CROSSROADS, N.C. (WNCN) — A toddler has been taken to an area hospital after being hit by a car in Johnston County Sunday afternoon, officials say.

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. at a home along Massengill Pond Road near Whittington Road, which is about two miles east of Angier, according to authorities in Johnston County.

A parent of a 2-year-old accidentally hit the child with a car, officials said.

The child was unresponsive after the incident.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office have responded to the scene.