Toddler taken to hospital after being hit by car in NC

News

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

MCGEE CROSSROADS, N.C. (WNCN) — A toddler has been taken to an area hospital after being hit by a car in Johnston County Sunday afternoon, officials say.

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. at a home along Massengill Pond Road near Whittington Road, which is about two miles east of Angier, according to authorities in Johnston County.

A parent of a 2-year-old accidentally hit the child with a car, officials said.

The child was unresponsive after the incident.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office have responded to the scene.

Latest headlines from FOX8

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter