Today’s the last day to claim the $1,200 stimulus check if you didn’t get one

Today is the last day to claim your $1,200 stimulus check if you haven’t received it yet.

The deadline to submit a claim is noon CT, and the IRS is asking people to make the claim on their website.

Around nine million Americans who have not yet claimed their stimulus checks may not know they are eligible for them, the IRS says.

That could include people who did not file a federal tax return in 2019.

People who receive Social Security, Railroad Retirement and Department of Veteran Affairs benefits who already got their checks can register for a payment for their spouse or qualifying child.

The online application lets people to learn their payment status, see their payment type and, in provide their bank account information in some cases.

To access the application, click here.