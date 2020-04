Give your pets some extra love because it’s National Pet Day.

National Pet Day is actually about helping animals who may not have loving homes.

Shelters are always in need of volunteers and supplies.

The great thing about national pet day is it doesn’t discriminate.

Whether your best friend is a retriever, gold fish or a tarantula, it doesn’t matter.

Celebrate that bond and do your part to help make sure other companion animals are living their best lives.