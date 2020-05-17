Today is National Graduation Tassel Day

Millions of students across the country are graduating from high school and college.

And Sunday is a great time to celebrate because it’s National Graduation Tassel Day, which is a day to celebrate the accomplishments of every graduate.

Traditionally, high school and undergraduate students start with their tassels on the right and move their tassels to the left when they graduate.

However, most, if not all, graduation ceremonies are not taking place this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But that’s not a reason graduates, families and friends can’t honor and celebrate their achievements.

And one great way to do that is to hop on social media and a photo of your graduates with their tassels using the hashtag #graduationtasselday.