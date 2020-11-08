Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has died at 80

Alex Trebek has died at 80.

The beloved “Jeopardy!” host died surrounded by friends and family at his home.

In March 2019, Trebek announced he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer. After being diagnosed, he began chemo.

He began hosting “Jeopardy!” in 1984 and continued hosting through his cancer treatments.

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

“Jeopardy!” released the following statement:

“JEOPARDY! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. He was 80 years old.

Alex was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March 2019, and he continued to host JEOPARDY!

for the next 18 months. Throughout that time, Alex was open and public about his battle with

cancer. JEOPARDY! episodes hosted by Alex will air through December 25, 2020 (his last day

in the studio was October 29). The show is not announcing plans for a new host at this time.

Born in Sudbury, Ontario, Alex hosted dozens of game shows before becoming the host of

JEOPARDY! in its syndicated debut in 1984. He hosted more than 8,200 JEOPARDY! episodes

over the course of nearly 37 seasons, setting a Guinness World Record for hosting the most

episodes of a single game show. Alex won the Daytime Emmy® Award for Outstanding Game

Show Host seven times and was honored with Lifetime Achievement Award from the National

Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He received the Order of Canada honor from his native

land in 2017.

‘This is an enormous loss for the JEOPARDY! staff, crew and all of Alex’s millions of fans. He

was a legend of the industry that we were all lucky to watch night after night for 37 years. Working

beside him for the past year and a half as he heroically continued to host JEOPARDY! was an

incredible honor. His belief in the importance of the show and his willingness to push himself to

perform at the highest level was the most inspiring demonstration of courage I have ever seen.

His constant desire to learn, his kindness, and his professionalism will be with all of us forever,’

said Mike Richards, JEOPARDY! Executive Producer



Alex is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jean, and children Matthew, Emily, and Nicky. The family

has announced no plans for a service, but gifts in Alex’s memory could go to World Vision.



‘Today we lost a legend and a beloved member of the Sony Pictures family,’ said Tony

Vinciquerra, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment. ‘For 37 amazing years, Alex

was that comforting voice, that moment of escape and entertainment at the end of a long, hard

day for millions of people around the world. He was the heart and soul of JEOPARDY! and he

will be deeply missed by everyone who made him part of their lives. Our hearts go out to Jean,

Matthew, Emily, and Nicky.’

‘We join our colleagues at Sony Pictures in mourning the passing of Alex Trebek,’ said Kenichiro

Yoshida, Chairman, President and CEO, Sony Corporation. ‘Alex was an extraordinary talent

whose intelligence, wit and comforting presence appealed to millions of people around the world

and made JEOPARDY! the outstanding show it is today'”

