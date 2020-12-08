Tips to help your family make Christmas memories that will last

No doubt your children are already excited about Christmas.

When your children are grown, they probably won’t remember what they found under the tree Christmas morning.

They will remember the time they helped mom make Christmas cookies or how they spent a Saturday making presents.

Today in Mommy Matters, we’re looking at four ways to make the holiday better for your little ones, like focusing on making memories.

