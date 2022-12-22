PHOENIX — A single mother of four in Arizona wants a refund after one of her children spent $897 on the game Roblox, leaving her with nothing a week before Christmas, KPNX reports.

Kayla Howard says her 7-year-old son was playing Roblox when she got a call from her bank alerting her of seven unauthorized charges on her account.

“Sometimes as busy parents, we do overlook things,” Howard told KPNX. “He’s seven. He has autism…it’s hard for him to recognize consequences for his actions. That’s what he’s working [on].”

Howard says she works two jobs to support her children, so technology is prominent in her home.

With rent due soon, she filed a claim with Roblox and is hoping to hear back soon. She also reached out to Google Play and was reportedly refunded $10.

“The timing could not have been worse,” Howard said. “I’m trying my best not to cry, not to stress out about it.”

Howard set up a GoFundMe, and donations have exceeded her goal of $1,244.