Timeline of events provided by sheriff’s office after death of woman in Greensboro Detention Center; investigation is ongoing

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office has provided a timeline of events after a women was found dead in a holding cell in Greensboro earlier this month.

On Friday, Oct. 16, Sheriff Danny Rogers reported that his detention staff found 24 year-old Anna C. Dominguez unresponsive in a holding cell at the Greensboro Detention Center at 5:15 a.m. that morning, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release.

CPR was initiated at the Jail and Fire Department plus EMS quickly responded.

Dominguez was then taken by ambulance to Moses Cone Hospital where she was pronounced deceased that morning.

As an update, Sheriff Rogers reports that his office completed death notifications to the next of kin

which included both Dominguez’s wife and her mother. The Sheriff’s Office also notified the NC

Department of Health and Human Services (Jail Division).

In accordance with standing protocol, the NC DH&HS will conduct an independent investigation while the Sheriffs’ Office continues with its own criminal investigation.

The following timeline of events is provided by the sheriff’s office:

Thursday, October 15, 2020

11:07 p.m. — Guilford Metro 911 received a 911 call. The caller stated that a vehicle was stopped in the roadway and both occupants of the car appeared to have passed out. The caller was able to rouse the female driver who responded verbally with slurred speech. The caller could not tell whether this was a medical condition or some form of intoxication. Guilford County EMS was directed to respond.

11:11 p.m. – The Greensboro Police Department arrived on scene. At the time the first Officer arrived, Ms. Dominguez was seated in the driver’s seat of her car and the car’s engine was still running. Ms. Dominguez told the Officer that she had one Percocet and some amount of alcohol earlier that night.

11:13 p.m. – The GPD Officer asked Ms. Dominguez if she wanted medical treatment, but she declined. At that point, the earlier request for EMS was cancelled by radio.

11:29 p.m. – Ms. Dominguez failed on-scene sobriety tests and when asked by the GPD Officer to rate

her own level of impairment on a scale of 1 to 10, Ms. Dominguez responded “6”. Two portable breath tests administered by GPD to Ms. Dominguez registered 0.0, but given the other evidence of her intoxication, Ms. Dominguez was arrested for Driving While Impaired and transported by GPD to Moses Cone Hospital where she consented to a blood draw.

11:50 p.m. – Ms. Dominguez arrived at Moses Cone Hospital in GPD’s custody.

Friday, October 16, 2020

12:03 a.m. – A sample of Ms. Dominguez’s blood was drawn by a phlebotomist at Moses Cone Hospital. After the blood draw, GPD transported Ms. Dominguez to the Greensboro Detention Center.

12:16 a.m. – Ms. Dominguez arrived at the Sheriff’s Greensboro Detention Center.

12:22 a.m. – Escorted by GPD, Ms. Dominguez entered the Jail’s intake area. She was not handcuffed,

she walked without assistance, and she changed seats several times while waiting to be seen by the

Magistrate.

01:22 a.m. – Ms. Dominguez walked to the Magistrate’s window for her initial appearance hearing. As

she did so, she was unsteady on her feet. The Magistrate issued an Order committing Ms. Dominguez

into the custody of the Sheriff’s Office on charges including Driving While Impaired, Possession of a

Scheduled IV Controlled Substance, Operating a Vehicle with No Insurance and with No Registration.

The Order directed the Sheriff’s Detention Staff to hold Ms. Dominguez in the Jail, but to bring her back before the Magistrate to complete the initial appearance hearing “by 12 p.m. or when sober”.

01:24 a.m. — Ms. Dominguez returned to her seat in the intake area.

02:20 a.m. — Ms. Dominguez entered the Jail’s Booking area.

02:21 a.m. — Ms. Dominguez is placed in a single-person holding cell in the Booking area.

02:24 a.m. – A Detention Officer opened the door to the holding cell and provided Ms. Dominguez with a padded mat to sleep on

02:25 a.m. – A Detention Officer escorted Ms. Dominguez from the holding cell to the nearby Nurse’s

station where Ms. Dominguez has some of her vital signs checked.

02:28 a.m. — Ms. Dominguez is returned to the holding cell.

02:29 a.m. — A Detention Officer provided Ms. Dominguez with a cup of water inside the holding cell.

02:34 a.m. — A Detention Officer conducted a routine watch tour round and looked into the holding cell to check on Ms. Dominguez.

02:43 a.m. — A Nurse looked into the holding cell to check on Ms. Dominguez

02:56 a.m. – A Nurse and Officer looked into cell to check on Ms. Dominguez.

03:42 a.m. — A Detention Officer conducted a routine watch tour round and looked into the cell to check on Ms. Dominguez

04:40 a.m. — A Detention Officer conducted a routine watch tour round and looked into the cell to

check on Ms. Dominguez.

05:15 a.m. – A Detention Officer brought a breakfast tray to the holding cell and attempted to wake Ms. Dominguez. Another Officer enters the cell and checked for pulse.

05:19 a.m. – Guilford Metro 911 received a call for EMS from the Detention Staff.

05:20 a.m. — CPR is started on Ms. Dominguez.

05:25 a.m. – First responders from the Greensboro Fire Department arrived at the holding cell. EMS

arrives shortly thereafter. They take over the administration of CPR.

05:28 a.m. — Ms. Dominguez is moved from the cell into the booking area where CPR continues.

06:04 a.m. — Ms. Dominguez is placed into an ambulance by Guilford County EMS.

06:06 a.m. – The ambulance departed from the Jail in-route to Moses Cone Hospital.

06:13 a.m. — Ms. Dominguez is pronounced dead at Moses Cone Hospital

