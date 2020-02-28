Time is running out at Harris Teeter’s 24-hour locations amid plans to cut back hours

Soon, you won’t be able to visit Harris Teeter for your middle of the night snack run.

The North Carolina-based grocery chain will cut back the hours of its remaining 24-hour stores, according to the News & Observer.

Already some of the grocer’s stores have cut back hours. Those still operating on a 24-hour schedule, such as the Harris Teeter at Friendly Center in Greensboro, will off shorter hours beginning March 4.

“A variety of factors play into these decisions, such as customer shopping trends, the community landscape, lease requirements, as well as other economic considerations,” Danna Robinson, a company spokeswoman, said according to the News & Observer. “It is important to note that no associate positions are being eliminated as a result of this transition.”

Harris Teeter is posting signs at stores to notify customers on the change.

Visit the Harris Teeter website to see the hours of your local Harris Teeter locations.