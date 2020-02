Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Tim Ellenberger wears many hats.

He's a captain with the High Point Police Department, but he's also a beloved wrestling coach.

Ellenberger coaches at Ledford High School in Davidson County, helping to lead the Ledford Panthers.

He is now one of two Ledford coaches in the North Carolina chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Ellenberger was honor before the match on Jan. 17 to go along with Head Coach Andy Chapel, who was selected a few years ago.