Thursday is drawing day! Who won North Carolina’s 2nd vaccine lottery?

External auditor Zachary Giles, middle, and information security manager Jorge Alfonso, right, stand next to lottery drawing machines as they await the start of the NC DHHS $1 million vaccine Summer Drawings and Summer Cash 4 College lottery drawings at the NC Education Lottery building in Raleigh, N.C. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Today’s the big deal! Thursday will be the day we find out who won the second Summer Cash drawing!

The N.C. Education Lottery drew the winners for the state’s second vaccine lottery on July 7. The N.C. Department of Health and Human plans to announce the winners at 3 p.m.

The drawings will run until August 4.

Drawings will take place every other week on Wednesdays. New entries will close at midnight on the Sunday prior to the Wednesday drawing.

Four North Carolinians ages 18 and older will win $1 million each, and four North Carolinians ages 12 to 17 will win up to $125,000 towards tuition for post-secondary education.

Shelly Wyramon of Winston-Salem was the winner of the first $1 million dollar drawing, and 14-year-old Vania Martinez was the winner of the first Cash for College scholarship, totaling $125,000. Martinez said she had just started a summer job to help pay for college.

Anyone who has already received at least one dose of vaccine will receive one entry into the drawing. Anyone who gets vaccinated now, since the announcement of the lottery, will receive two entries.