Three people, including 17-year-old, killed at home in Pennsylvania; Suspect in custody

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE 28 /WYOU) — Three people are dead and one man is in custody after a triple homicide that occurred in Northumberland County, Pennsylvania.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a person entered a residence on the 3400 block of Snydertown Road around 12 p.m, Wednesday afternoon and murdered three people inside.

The victims are listed as 58-year-old Susan Williams, 59-year-old James Dicken and a 17-year-old boy.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, then fled the scene and was later captured by police. He is currently being held in the Northumberland County Prison pending arraignment.