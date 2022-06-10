LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) — A brush fire set off fireworks at a farm, killing one person and sending three firefighters to the hospital on Friday. Two of those injured firefighters were in critical condition officials said.

Murry Stroud, Public Information Director for Lenoir County, said the incident happened at 3:15 p.m. on Friday. La Grange Volunteer Fire Department, North Lenoir Fire & Rescue, and the North Carolina Forest Service were dispatched to 4871 Bulltown Road in La Grange for a reported brush fire approaching a structure. The farm raises hay and the area fields were being burned off when the fire got out of control, Stroud said.

Officials were informed at the time of the fire call of commercial-grade fireworks being stored in the building that was threatened. The fireworks were detonated by the fire shortly after firefighters arrived. A person working on the farm who was trying to stop the fire was killed in the explosion, Stroud said.

The name of the person has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Three firefighters were transported to ECU Health Trauma Center in Greenville to be treated for their injuries. One of those was airlifted by EastCare helicopter. The two others were transported by a Lenoir County Emergency Services ambulance. Firefighting equipment was also damaged by the explosion.

Stroud said one of the firefighters was being transported to the UNC Burn Center in Chapel Hill. No names have been released of the injured firefighters.

(Erin Jenkins, WNCT photo)

Multiple Lenoir County and Wayne County fire departments were still on the scene Friday evening tending to the area. The fire was under control and crews were working to put out hot spots. Stroud also said there were still some live fireworks at the scene.

The area was being marked off so there would be no further threat should a fire flare up. People were told to avoid the area until further notice.