Thousands without power in Piedmont Triad as Tropical Storm Zeta moves through the area

Thousands of people in the Piedmont Triad are already without power as Tropical Storm Zeta moves through the area.

Duke Energy is reporting 52,000 outages in Winston-Salem and 32,000 in Greensboro.



Here is the Duke Energy outage map for North Carolina.

The Greensboro Police Department issued the following statement:

“Due to severe weather, the city is experiencing significant power outages, trees that are down blocking roadways, and traffic signal outages. Motorists are advised to avoid travel if possible and use caution if travel is necessary.”

421 Southbound prior to Lewisville-Clemmons Rd is CLOSED due to a tree across the roadway. If you are stuck in traffic, remain where you are. Driving the wrong way will only lead to crashes and longer traffic delays! #gofcsonc pic.twitter.com/GxX6e2JmPW — Forsyth Co Sheriff’s Office NC (@gofcsonc) October 29, 2020

Kate Garner of the FOX8 Max Weather Center reports that the Piedmont Triad is under a Marginal Risk (Level 1) threat for storm severity. The biggest threat will be gusty winds. There is a small threat for an isolated tornado.

Nearly the entire FOX8 viewing area is under a Tropical Storm Warning with the exception of Randolph, Alamance and Montgomery counties.

The Triad will see the most risk of high winds between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday. Winds could be between 40 and 50 mph and may reach as high as 60 mph.

By about 10 a.m. Thursday, there will be heavy rain in the Triad. Parts of the Triad could see well over an inch of rain while other area may experience well under an inch, Garner said.

“Overnight, skies are expected to remain mostly cloudy, and the rain will continue,” Garner said. “Winds will hold steady and require you to secure your patio furniture and bring in anything that may blow away. Once Zeta moves through, we are done with the rain for a bit and will be able to enjoy a beautiful but much cooler weekend!”

