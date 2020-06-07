Thousands without power in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thousands of people are without power in Greensboro Sunday night.
About 4,000 Duke Energy customers are without power, along Battleground Avenue, Friendly Avenue and UNCG.
A Greensboro Police news release says various intersections have inoperative signals lights at, but not limited to the areas of: E.Market Street/N. Dudley Street; Summit Avenue/E. Bessemer Avenue; Lawndale Drive/Lake Jeanette Road; Battleground Avenue/Westridge Road.
Drivers are asked to treat affected intersections as a four-way stop and find alternate routes.