Thousands without power in Greensboro

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Novant Health, which first implemented visitor restrictions in March to help control the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses, announced on Sunday it will begin to lift some of those restrictions. The new visitation policies detailed below will go into effect Monday, June 8, according to a news release.

In acute care facilities, patients can have one visitor accompany them. For visitors of patients in critical care, obstetrics and inpatient surgery, there is no end time for visiting hours. Emergency department and same-day surgery visitors are encouraged to stay in their vehicle unless needed by the patient or until patient is in an assigned room. Exceptions may be granted in special circumstances, such as end-of-life care. Visitor restrictions remain in place for patients undergoing active treatment for COVID-19.