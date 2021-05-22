Thousands visit Carowinds for long-awaited opening day

CHARLOTTEM N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Carowinds is back up and running.

People can sign up online to secure a visit. Fox 46 caught up with many who say they couldn’t wait for today.

“Carowinds is super fun and I haven’t been in over a year and I used to come almost every weekend,” said Reagan Roberts.

Carowinds has been in operation for 45 years and has many rides. This year’s opening day is unique because of the pandemic keeping it closed for the last year.

“Yes we are… we are about to ride this one right here,” said Roberts and a friend.

Park associates had to undergo a special training during the pandemic.

“All of our associates have been trained to follow any health guidelines that have been passed a long to us,” said Lisa Stryker, Carowinds Communications Representative.

Visit www.carowinds.com/welcomeback for guidelines to visit the park.