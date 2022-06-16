(WGHP) — Thousands of cattle were killed in Kansas by extreme heat and humidity, the state tells Reuters.

As of Tuesday, about 2,000 cattle deaths have been reported to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, according to spokesperson Matthew Lara.

More than 2.4 million cattle are in feedlots in Kansas, making it the third-largest US cattle state behind Texas and Nebraska.

High temperatures and humidity spiked across western Kansas over the weekend, which caused thousands of cattle to suffer heat stress when cooling winds dissipated. The animals were not able to acclimate to the sudden change in temperature and died, according to Scarlett Hagins, a spokesperson for the Kansas Livestock Association.

“It was essentially a perfect storm,” said Beef Extension Veterinarian for Kansas State University AJ Tarpoff.

By Monday, temperatures in northwest Kansas had climbed to 108, said President of World Weather Inc. Drew Lerner.

Parts of western Kansas will once again experience extreme heat this weekend. Temperatures will be near 110 degrees, but lower humidity levels should help decrease cattle deaths, according to Lerner.

“It’s going to be oppressively hot and stressful for the animals,” Lerner said.