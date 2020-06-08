Thousands cram into LeBauer Park to fight for justice

GREENSBORO, N.C. – On a hot Sunday afternoon with temperatures close to 90 degrees, people stood shoulder to shoulder at LeBauer Park demanding equality.

There were chants of, ‘No justice, no peace,’ cheers, and plenty of people nodding in agreement that racism needs to end.

“It is time for it to go. It’s got to go,” said Deborah Compton-Holt who has lived in Greensboro for the last 68 years.

People held signs reading, ‘White silence equals violence,’ ‘When you don’t see color, you can’t see patterns,’ and ‘End police brutality.’

“We have been going through this for a long time, and it is time for a change,” says Compton-Holt.

The Blackout NC rally came hours after Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan told people in her city she hears their pain, anger and frustration.

In a one page letter, she promised to protect everyone no matter the color of their skin.

It’s the respect, recognition and rights Deborah has marched for the last four decades.

“I would like our young black women and young black men to walk in the streets or drive in a car and not be stopped because of the color of their skin and not be abused once they are stopped,” said Compton-Holt.

She believes if someone walked in her shoes a little more and felt the pain she and others felt things may change.

It’s a change the children of today want to be a part of.

“The world needs to change, and I think our generation can actually make it change, and I want to be part of it. I want to be on the right side of history,” said Anna Comazzi, a young girl at the rally.

Once the speakers finished, the crowd of thousands left LeBauer Park and started chanting through the streets of Downtown Greensboro until they made their way to Phil McDonald Governmental Plaza.

An 8 p.m. curfew remains in effect in Greensboro.

As early as Monday, the Mayor plans to announce if it will be pushed back or lifted.