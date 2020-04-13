Thomasville woman killed in hit-and-run, police say

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Thomasville woman was killed Sunday night in a hit-and-run, according to a Thomasville Police Department news release.

At 9:48 pm, officers responded to the area of 13 Cloniger Drive when they were told a body had been found.

Halie Marie Cook, 21, of Thomasville, was hit and killed by a vehicle in the westbound lane on Cloniger Drive around 9:40 p.m.

The make and model of the vehicle is unknown at this time.

The unidentified driver left the crash scene after Cook was hit, police say.

Anyone with information or witnesses of this crash can contact Sgt. Tony Burgess at (336) 475-4205.

This investigation is ongoing.