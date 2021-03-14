Thomasville teen in hospital after being hit while on bicycle, driver charged with hit-and-run, troopers say

TRINITY, N.C. — An arrest has been made in connection to a hit-and-run crash that left a teen who was on a bicycle seriously injured, according to a Highway Patrol news release.

On Saturday, troopers charged Michael Ray Galloway, 62, of Thomasville, with felony hit-and-run involving serious injury.

The victim, Javier Alexander Estrada-Ochoa, 18, of Thomasville, is in stable condition at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Galloway received a $2,500 secured bond and is in custody at the Randolph County Jail. Galloway’s court date is scheduled for Monday in Randolph County.