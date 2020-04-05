Thomasville teacher writes uplifting messages to students with chalk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- Lauren Collier teaches at Thomasville High School and is making sure her students feel supported.

She’s sending positive messages to her English class that they can see from their windows.

“I got the idea from my son whose friend had a birthday, and his mom had everyone come over and do it, come over and chalk and say ‘happy birthday,’ and I thought hey that`s a great way to get in touch with my students,” Lauren said.

Laure is working fast. She’s chalking several students`s driveways every few days to get to all her students. She started Thursday and continued Saturday and Sunday.

“I’m always afraid I`m gonna spell something wrong. As an English teacher, that’s allowed,” Lauren said

With schools closed until at least may15, the chalk is a way to stay in touch and give a gentle reminder that their teacher is nearby.

“I had wrote ‘do your work,’ and his neighbor started calling him and said ‘you better do your work, this teacher came out here.’” Lauren said.

She signs every message with a heart.