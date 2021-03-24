Thomasville security guard charged for role in Capitol riot to be released while awaiting trial.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Thomasville woman charged in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot will be released ahead of her trial.

Laura Steele, a former officer with the High Point Police Department, was among six people indicted by a federal grand jury in February.

Per the terms of her release, she cannot have contact with anyone in the Oath Keepers, and she must also stay away from Washington D.C.

She will not be allowed firearms or weapons in her home, and no one else in her home can have firearms or weapons.

She will be required to surrender her passport and submit to GPS monitoring. She cannot have smartphones or computers.

Her next court date is April 6th.

Steele and five others are believed to be associated with an organization known as the Oath Keepers, a large and loosely organized militia.

According to court documents, the group’s focus is recruiting former military and law enforcement officers.

Prosecutors allege Steele’s application to the Oath Keepers highlighted her duties as a former K-9 officer and SWAT team member.

She was sworn in by the department in March of 1992 and terminated in August of 2004. A spokesperson said at some point with the department, Steele also served as a school resource officer.

Public records show Steele was terminated for conduct toward superiors, absence from duty and violation of communications policy.

Steele’s husband served as assistant police chief at the High Point Police Department from 2015 until his retirement on January 1, 2021.

Laura Steele is charged with conspiracy to obstruct Congress among other charges.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Counterterrorism Section of the Justice Department’s National Security Division with assistance from the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Middle District of Florida, the Middle District of North Carolina and the Southern District of Ohio.