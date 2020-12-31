Thomasville restaurant owner cooks his last meals; pandemic pushes him to close before the New Year

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – The smell of pork chops, fried fish, mac and cheese and other soul food favorites waft through the air inside Down Home Cooking by Doe in Thomasville.

Carl “Doe” Clark opened his doors on East Main Street more than three years ago creating a home away from home in the community.

In March, he had to stop sit-down service and other ways he offered to serve his food.

“No catering, no bar area, no nothing. You know. We just can’t keep it going no more,” Clark said.

The pandemic continued to put pressure on Clark. He needed to borrow money from friends.

“The economy right now and the virus taxes, it’s really done killed me and wiped me out,” Clark said.

A man who has been cooking since the age of 18, most recently with his family by his side, is now hanging up his apron.

“My son is a veteran from Afghanistan, he works here. My daughter works here, got cousins that work here, good friends. My wife when she gets off work, my two stepdaughters. Grandson, my nephew,” Clark said.

Clark’s family made him realize now is the time to walk away from the kitchen.

He’ll miss cooking up meals but it’s the customers he’ll miss the most.

“There is unity here among the Blacks the whites we all came here and felt like we were at home. I’ve got a sign that says welcome home. Everybody felt that way when they came in here,” Clark said.

His family also became closer during this journey.

“Aside from learning things in the kitchen, just being around him and getting to know him as an adult has been the greatest thing for me and him,” said Carla Clark, Carl Clark’s daughter.

Clark hopes in his years of making people’s favorite meals he has made an impact on his community.

“I hope I have done set an example especially for the Afro-American community, somebody to take up the rod and keep pushing because food brings people together,” Clark said.

Down home cooking will serve up its last meals on Dec. 31. If you want to give it a try and meet Clark, head to 615 E. Main St. in Thomasville.

Clark said he is going to use his extra time to play with his grandchildren.