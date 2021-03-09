Thomasville neighborhood worried proposed development will make flooding problems worse

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Neighbors faced with regular flooding in their backyards from Jimmys Creek are concerned about a proposed subdivision upstream.

“It’s to the point where it’s not going to be long until somebody goes down the creek and drowns,” said Cindy Wright, who lives on East Meadow Street along Jimmys Creek.

She’s worried the new homes could make matters worse.

Wright lives in a designated FEMA flood plain.

“All of our neighbors every time we hear rain we get concerned because we have to start getting stuff up out of the basement,” she said.

The proposed subdivision is Smokey Meadow and would include 14 homes on five acres off of Harmon Drive. Preliminary plans were approved by the city until the community appealed the decision with concerns of stormwater runoff and the adjacent roadway.

“When you already flood anything that makes it worse,” said Josh Johnson, a principal engineer contracted by Thomasville to review the Smokey Meadow plans.

Johnson told FOX8 the subdivision meets all the minimum city and state requirements to move forward.

“It should not make it any worse, but it’s not going to mitigate what’s already there,” Johnson said.

A retention pond is planned in the development to help slow any stormwater runoff into Jimmys Creek.

“That’s about as good as most developments do,” he said. “It’d be very rare to ever see a development provide more mitigation than that.”

Wright told FOX8 a retention pond isn’t enough and asked the Thomasville City Council to consider the neighbors’ homes and safety.

“We are left here with the debris, with the sandbars that keep rising, the dead animals,” she said. “We see the trash and the sewer, it’s nasty.”

Developer for the Smokey Meadow subdivision Gary Thrift told FOX8 the plans speak for itself.

The Thomasville City Council will consider the community’s appeal at the next scheduled meeting on Monday, March 15th at 6 p.m.