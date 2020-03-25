Thomasville man thanks family helping deliver groceries, essentials during coronavirus outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- Claude Glasgow hasn’t been shopping in box stores or fighting crowds in parking lots, but he knows food and other essential items are going quickly.

Glasgow and his four children live in a Thomasville motel while they wait for permanent housing. He has several health concerns and says going out to shop isn’t easy.

He’s grateful for the Bowman family, who has stepped in to help.

“They wouldn’t let me thank them any other way so I guess this is the best way I can do it,” Glasgow said.

Both families have kids attending Trinity High School. Glasgow explained that Wendy Bowman started checking in to make sure the family has what they need.

“When this started happening and things started flying off the shelves, I guess she knew it would be hard for me to get to the store, so she said she was making a virtual list online with Walmart, and told me to get a short list together and she would get the stuff for us, and after she did that she did it two more times,” he said.

“People have helped us in the past when we needed it,” Bowman said. “It feels good to help people.”

Glasgow said he hopes others know there are people willing to help, even in isolation.

“No conditions, no restrictions they just do it because they want to,” Glasgow said.

“God has blessed us so much these past few years, we knew they had a need and we just wanted to keep a check, just to make sure if there’s anything they need, just to fill a gap for them right now when they’re having a tough time,” said Wendy’s husband, John.

Both families hope others continue checking on their friends and neighbors as more people self-quarantine and see what they need.