Thomasville man still recovering after hammer attack; attacker still on the loose

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- A Thomasville man is still recovering, two months after police say a man barged into his home, in the middle of the day, and attacked him. He suffered broken bones, a brain bleed and head trauma.

Now, 57-year-old Brad Burton wants others to be aware, because the man is still on the loose.

The Burton family has only been in the city for less than a year, with plans to restore their 100-year-old home.

But after a violent attack in December, they're ready to leave.

"[The door] was this far open and that's when he swung a hammer and hit me on the head," Burton said. "He kept swinging the hammer. He hit me a good three times in the head."

He now walks with a cane and frequently relives those terrifying moments.

Burton has lost hearing in his left ear and has substantial injuries to his hands.

"A bone in my left wrist was broken and they had to go and put a plate in my right hand," he said.

A few possessions were taken from the home, including a TV that was ripped from the wall.

Burton doesn't care about that.

The man responsible is still out there. He doesn't know who he was looking for.

"Crazy. He was definitely strung out, without a doubt. He was just not speaking normally, not acting normally," Burton said. "He was just rambling that he was looking for some white guy that sold meth."

Burton prays that one day some sort of justice will be served.

"I'm pretty optimistic that justice will happen one way or another whether police find them or something else," he said. "I'd be perfectly satisfied if he got himself clean and corrected his life and never got caught."

Burton tells FOX8 he has increased security at his house.

Thomasville police said they don't have any leads and there have not been any similar home invasions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Thomasville Police Department.