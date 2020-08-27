Thomasville man saves family from house fire

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Hunter Spangler does not consider himself a hero.

“I feel like anybody has the potential to do exactly what I did,” Spangler said.

But the Kennedys sure do.

“He doesn’t want us to say that, and at the time I had $100 in my pocket and I said, ‘I’ll give it to you,’ and he said, ‘No, I don’t want your money but I’ll give you a hug,'” Gregory Kennedy said.

On Aug. 16 a fire sparked near the Kennedys’ garage. The flames spread into the home. Spangler saw the smoke and headed straight towards the trouble.

“I sprinted the whole way down and threw opened their door and said, ‘Hey, your house is on fire,'” Spangler said.

The fire was so intense it damaged two vehicles in the garage.

“There’s a lot of smoke damage throughout the house. Most of the items are pretty much lost,” Kericha Kennedy said.

Spangler believes faith played a role in the rescue.

“I almost didn’t take that route that day. I just so happened to look to my left when in reality I was going somewhere else,” Spangler said.

Looking the other way saved a family and forged a friendship.

“We lost a lot, but we’re most thankful for what we still have which is our life,” Kericha Kennedy said.

“We talk pretty much every day, we’re pretty much family now. I don’t think you can really go through something like that that could become fatal and not become friends after that,” Spangler said.

The Kennedys are still waiting to find out how that fire started. A GoFundMe page was made to help the family get back on their feet.