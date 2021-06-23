Thomasville man plans to ‘go out west to Colorado & Montana and elk hunt!’ after $1 million prize

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — “It’s very exciting,” he said. “It’s a big, huge blessing.”

Rodney Everhart of Thomasville is the winner of a $1 million ‘Millionaire Maker’ top prize. He purchased the winning ticket from Eagle Mart in Thomasville.

Mr. Everhart took the lump sum option, with a take home amount of $424,509.

He says his first order of business is to pay off his house

“Then I’ll be able to do some things for my mother and father and immediate family,” he said. “And go out West to Colorado and Montana and elk hunt!”

Millionaire Maker has 30 $1 million prizes.

Congratulations, Rodney!