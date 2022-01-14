Thomasville man charged with multiple sex offenses after child told authorities about ‘years’ of abuse, police say

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are seeking a man wanted for multiple sex crimes against a child under 12.

Jeffrey Phillip Lackey

The victim disclosed “years” of sexual abuse to the authorities during a forensic interview, police say.

Following this disclosure and an investigation by police, Jeffrey Phillip Lackey, 49, of Thomasville, has been charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, statutory rape and statutory sex offense with a victim under 13 years of age.

Lackey has active arrest warrants for the charges pertaining to this case.

Anyone with additional information in this case is asked to contact Thomasville Police at (336) 475-4260.