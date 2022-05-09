THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man is accused of secretly recording minors, according to a Thomasville Police Department news release.

On April 8, Thomasville officers received a complaint about two minors being recorded while taking showers at a Thomasville home.

Detectives executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Charles Street on April 8 and recovered electronic devices along with heroin, crack cocaine, fentanyl and oxycodone hydrochloride pills.

Detectives charged Charles Thomas Lewis Jr., 36, of Thomasville, with:

29 counts of felony secret peeping

two counts of trafficking an NC schedule I substance

two counts of felony possession of an NC schedule I substance

two counts of felony possession of an NC schedule II substance

possession of an NC schedule VI substance

possession of a concealed weapon

possession of drug paraphernalia

Lewis received a $540,000 secured bond and was placed in the Davidson County Jail.