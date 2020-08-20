Thomasville homeowner concerned about overgrown grass, brush in front of home

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Overgrown grass is something the North Carolina Department of Transportation has been trying to tackle since the COVID-19 pandemic affected their budget.

Now, a homeowner believes his front yard that faces the street is being neglected. He said it’s the department’s responsibility to get rid of it.

Grass and brush is pilling up so tall you can’t see Fuller Mill Road from William Lavinder’s home — and it’s right in front of it.

“I would like to have that undergrowth cut down, so I won’t pull out into the road in front of somebody and get killed,” he said.

He said when he tries to pull out of his driveway, he can’t see the oncoming traffic. What’s more, the 84-year-old has trouble checking his mail.

“I got a maximum of four seconds to get out into the road,” Lavinder said.

He says with people driving through this area aren’t following the 45-mph speed limit.

“Oh yeah, you got to watch it. They’re flying. They fly coming down this road,” Lavinder said.

Neighbors agree that people driving by are typically speeding.

“It is scary. In fact, I can look both ways from my driveway and nothing is coming and then I pull out and then someone is right there on my tail-end. That means that they’ve been speeding,” said Gwen Collett, who lives nearby.

So, what is the solution to this dangerous heap of a mess? And whose responsibility is it to clean it up?

“That’s state right of way marker,” Lavinder said, while pointing to a large rock on his property.

He believes because it’s so close to the road, it’s NCDOT’s responsibility.

Lavinder said he’s been reaching out to NCDOT officials for weeks and has gotten no answers. FOX8 was unable to reach NCDOT officials who could give a definitive answer.

“The last time I talked to them (NCDOT) they told me they weren’t going to do anything about it. So, I went to Duke Energy,” Lavinder said.

Lavinder believes Duke Energy also has an easement on his property and he has reached out to them.

Duke Energy spokesperson Meghan Miles told FOX8 they will send someone out to Lavinder’s property on Thursday to further investigate whether it’s their right of way.

William says it’s a job he used to be able to do himself but can no longer because of his health.

But it’s a looming issue that worries him.

“This right here, it worries me. My wife goes right here, she could get hit,” Lavinder said. “Her daughter coming in here, she could get hit. My three sons coming in here, they could get hit.”

FOX8 reached out to multiple experts at the city and county level who said when it comes to a right of way, only NCDOT can give a definitive answer.