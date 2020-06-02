Thomasville group encourages Piedmont to pray for United States

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Like most of us, Calyn Shetley watched protesters fill American streets, chanting for change.

“We are all the same, we all bleed red, there is no difference between any of us,” Shetley said. “If we don’t start somewhere, then it’s just going to get worse and there’s no change.”

The mother of two knew she had to do something to leave her children a better place. So she shared her thoughts with her husband, CJ.

“Our hearts ache for the family of George Floyd. Our prayers are with his family. We want to see our country come together in a time like this,” CJ Shetley said.

For the Shetleys, the first step of change is prayer. The Thomasville couple is encouraging the Piedmont to gather at the fountain and clock tower in Thomasville for a community prayer event.

“The Bible says ‘I will hear from heaven, I will forgive their sins and heal their land,'” quoted CJ Shetley. “We want the Lord to heal our land. He is our only hope, the only hope we have.”

Jimmy Garrett is the pastor of Wayside Tabernacle Freewill Baptist Church in Thomasville and firmly supports Tuesday’s community prayer event.

“We need to tear down the walls of division and get back to just being people, God’s creation,” Garrett said. “I think that’s the most important thing. For far too long we’ve spent too many years divided.”

The community prayer begins on Tuesday, June 2 at 7 p.m. in Thomasville. Everyone will meet at the fountain and clock tower for prayer and entertainment. Local gospel singers, 3 Heath Brothers, will perform.

Social distancing guidelines will be followed and people are encouraged to wear a mask.