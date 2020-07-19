Thomasville fire crews put out warehouse fire; no injuries reported

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Fire crews in Thomasville are worked to put out a warehouse fire on Sunday.

It took around two hours for crews to contain the fire.

Firefighters were called to the fire at Ridge Crest Street and Taylor Street at 4:04 p.m.

Lexington fire crews were called in as backup to help put the fire out. County units also responded.

No injuries have currently been reported, and fire officials don’t believe anyone was inside when the fire started.

Chief Bowman with the Thomasville Fire Department says fighting a fire in this heat was a major concern for him, so over five crews were called to help put it out and give people breaks.

It could take several days before fire officials determine the cause of the fire.

Several fire crews are out here battling a fire at an old warehouse here in Thomasville. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/dsoSplF3Kp — Olivia Steen (@OSteenNews) July 19, 2020