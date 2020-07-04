Thomasville family’s yard floods after fire hydrant damaged in hit-and-run; highway patrol looking for suspect

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Imagine coming home from a long day at work, only to find your front yard has been damaged by hundreds of gallons of water after a fire hydrant exploded.

Then picture finding out the only reason it happened is because a driver crashed into it before taking off.

That’s exactly what happened to a family in Thomasville.

While things are usually slow around Cunningham Road, it was a different story around noon on Thursday.

“It looked like a volcano erupted out here,” said Isaac Sain, the homeowner.

The high-pressure water flowing from the hydrant, rushed through the front yard, onto their driveway and all the way into the pond behind their house.

While the water has dried up, leaving soggy grass and rocks in the front yard, this could have been an even more dangerous situation had their kids been outside.

“A car ran through the yard, hit the fire hydrant, and it was washing it out,” Sain said.

Authorities are now looking for the man who was driving a silver Mercedes SUV that was left at the scene of the accident.

“He got out the car and took off running and kind of left us with the mess right here,” Sain said.

It’s an expensive mess. Sain estimates it will cost more than $2,000 to clean up.

The car had a fake tag, and it’s unknown whether the suspect has insurance registered to that car.

Sain’s wife, Cori Johansen, took to Facebook to ask people if they had any information on the suspect driving that car.

Sain said it would cost more time and money to take the matter to court once the suspect is found. That’s why he wants the person who messed up his yard to understand one thing.

“Before this, my yard didn’t look like this. Now it does,” Sain said. “This is time and money that I’m going to have to invest in to fix it.”

Trooper M. Bowers with North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the male suspect faces charges of misdemeanor hit-and-run, failing to maintain lane control and fictitious tags.

Bowers said there is no jail time associated with these charges.

Those fines start at $260 and could go up depending on if any other charges are included, according to Bowers.

It’s unknown whether the person was under any drug or alcohol influence.

Authorities do have dome leads but are asking anyone with information regarding this case to call State Highway Patrol.