Thomasville family loses home in Tropical Storm Zeta

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The Mccoy family has lived in their Thomasville home for the past 14 years, but it’s since been destroyed by the effects of Tropical Storm Zeta.

Multiple trees were uprooted Thursday and were sent crashing down on their home.

If you look closely behind the trees and piles of debris, you’ll see the home where a family of five once lived on Denton Road.

Zeta brought winds of more than 50 miles per hour and heavy rains took down trees, powerlines and flooded roads across the tried.

Misty Mccoy’s home, where she lives with her four school-aged children, got the brunt of the storm.

“I got a call from the fire department, they told me they were standing in the middle of my home and that i need to get home,” Mccoy said.

When she arrived, there were three trees on top of and inside her home.

“A tree’s on my bed, the kitchen is completely crushed everything in there we lost,” Mccoy said. “The back of the house is completely lost.”

A complete loss after this single mother of four worked so hard to create the only home her children have grown to know.

“They’re pretty emotional. They’ve been here their whole life; they’ve never lived anywhere else,” she said.

Memories trapped below the tree branches crushing their rooms.

“I’m trying my best to keep it normal for them,” Mccoy said. “We’ve actually found a new home yesterday so we’re trying to get stuff together to get moved in.”

The Thomasville community has started a GoFundMe for the family.