Thomasville family begins to rebuild after fire destroys home

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – A Thomasville family has started to rebuild after a fire destroyed their home on Veach Court on Sunday. The home was engulfed in flames and collapsed within minutes.

“A family has lost everything,” said Donna McIntrye, who visited a friend down the street. She said something didn’t feel right moments before the home was on fire.

“It wasn’t a big loud explosion, but it was something that went up,” she said. McIntrye was one of the first people who saw the flames and called 911.

Heavy smoke flowed from outside the back of the home. McIntrye told FOX8 before firefighters arrived she banged on the front door to see if anyone was there.

“You don’t have time to think you just have to do something,” she said. “I just wanted to make sure first and foremost that no one was in there, thankfully they were not.”



McIntrye alerted the other neighbors. “Even when I ran up I had to put my shirt around me because it was already that much smoke,” she said. “The whole house was gone.”

Thomasville Fire and Rescue arrived shortly after 11:54 a.m. on Sunday. Battalion Chief Michael Wilson told FOX8 the family was not at the home when the fire started. Crews spent nearly five hours searching through the rubble. Wilson said the family dog didn’t make it and the cause may have started from an explosion.

“We need to get support for this family,” McIntrye said. “Mustang Mafia immediately as soon as they found out about it stepped in.”

McIntrye is a member of Mustang Mafia NC which donated cash and clothes to the family. Others have donated to this GoFundMe set up by the neighborhood.

“This is a perfect example of how quickly your life can change, how quickly something can be taken away,” said Melissa Bowick, a member of Mustang Mafia NC. “There are complete strangers out there that are willing to pull together.”

Crews with Thomasville Fire and Rescue and the Davidson County Fire Marshal are still investigating the cause of the fire.