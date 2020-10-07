Thomasville City Schools to bring students back to classrooms on alternating weeks beginning Oct. 20

Yellow School Bus in a District Lot Waiting to Depart for Students VI

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville City Schools plans to begin bringing students back to classrooms later this month.

Tuesday night, the Thomasville school board decided that all pre-K through 5th grade students will return to school under Plan B on Oct. 20.

Students in grades 6 through 12 will remain entirely remote under the end of the first semester.

Under Plan B, students will be divided into two groups. Each group will be in school on alternating weeks Monday through Thursday.

Friday will be a remote learning day for all students. On Fridays, the school will also be thoroughly cleaned for the following week.

Schools will send group assignments by mail later this week.

Students in self-contained exceptional classrooms will attend Monday through Thursday every week.

Any families who wish to remain in virtual learning can apply to the TRAIL virtual program. Applications are open from Oct. 7 through Oct. 14.