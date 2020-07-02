Thomasville City Schools hold virtual sessions for parental input

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — School districts across the state hang in limbo as they wait for Gov. Roy Cooper to release the plan for the upcoming school year. In the meantime, district officials in Thomasville are looking to parents for their input on what they would like to see in the fall.

There will be three virtual video sessions on Monday and Tuesday, where parents can ask administrators questions directly.

Leaders in the Thomasville district believe it will take major teamwork as everyone prepares for the unconventional school year ahead, especially between educators and parents.

“They’re going to be vitally important to the success of whatever plan we have to use to reopen,” said Dr. Cate Gentry, superintendent of Thomasville City Schools. “Make sure everyone is on the same page with the guidance and understanding the information.”

Right now there are three plans on the table: a less restrictive one that has students back in school, one where teaching is done both in person and virtually, and the last option is complete remote learning.

“Just really getting those concerns and getting their feedback on things they think may work,” Gentry said.

Gentry said those concerns have already started to roll in.

“Parents want all the kids living in the house on the same schedule. How do we route the buses? What does it mean to get screened? What questions are we going to ask?” Gentry said.

These are the things the district is still trying to iron out. Gentry said they also have concerns surrounding the health and safety of the students if they return to campuses, how every student will access technology tools, and not to mention how this will be funded.

“You know this is not in the regular school budget right and we’ve gotten some funds to do to the initial work.” Gentry said.

She said they still need a decision on the statewide plan sooner than later.

“You know I think it’s always easier if we knew yesterday we’re starting with plan B and we can put more focus into that area,” Gentry said.

There will be limited spots available for this virtual meeting. You will need to sign up to participate on the Thomasville City Schools website.