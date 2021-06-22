Thomasville city councilman resigns to ‘spend more time with family’

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thomasville City Council announced on Monday that Councilman Scott Styers would be resigning from his position on the city council effective June 30.

Styers was first elected in 2007. During his tenure on the city council, Styers has always strived to attract new businesses as Thomasville moved away from being a manufacturing community. He spearheaded the renovation of the Central Recreation Center, initiated plans for a new aquatic center, and assisted in hiring both a new City Manager and City Attorney.

“Scott has been a true leader for our city,” Mayor York said.

The statement by the City Council expresses their deep appreciation of Councilman Styers’ service. He expressed a desire to spend more time with his family.

Pat Shelton will be fulfilling the rest of Councilman Styers’ term. He’ll be sworn in on July 1.