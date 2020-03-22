Thomas Built Buses in High Point suspends production for 2 weeks after employee tests positive for coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Thomas Built Buses in High Point will suspend production for two weeks starting Monday, March 23, after an employee tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement a spokesperson for the company gave to FOX8.

The full statement is provided below:

"As previously disclosed, an employee at Thomas Built Buses C2 plant tested positive for COVID-19. This is still the only known case within Thomas Built Buses. The safety and welfare of our employees is our highest priority, as such Thomas Built Buses, in conjunction with our UAW partners, have decided to implement a temporary suspension of all normal production operations for two weeks starting Monday, March 23rd. The return to work date for production staff is Monday, April 6th, 2020. This temporary shutdown will be for production employees. Office employees are still work from home if able until further notice. There will be a very small select group production individuals working through until Friday completing critical tasks for operations, and customer deliveries at which point we will be completely shut down. These individuals, if they choose to work, will be required to practice social distancing and protocols established by the CDC."

Andrea Corso, who represents the parent company of Thomas Built Buses, told FOX8 on Saturday they received confirmation of the positive test. She said the employee, who works in an isolated part of the C2 facility, is at home for the next two weeks in isolation.

The company has contacted each person that the individual would likely have come in contact with. They have asked those employees to stay home.

Corso said they are doing a hard clean of the entire facility. They are working to find out what that process will look like.