Thom Tillis campaign says senator no longer has COVID-19 symptoms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An official with the Thom Tillis Campaign has shared an update on the senator’s battle with coronavirus.

The full update is provided below:

“Senator Tillis feels great and has regained his sense of taste and smell. He is no longer exhibiting any symptoms and will continue to self-isolate. Senator Tillis and his wife Susan remain grateful for the outpouring of prayers and well wishes they’ve received from North Carolinians.”

Tillis and Democratic Senate nominee Cal Cunningham debated on Thursday.

Tillis for Senate campaign manager Luke Blanchat issued the following statement on Friday when Tillis revealed his positive diagnosis.

“Our campaign notified the Cunningham campaign and Spectrum News of Senator Tillis’ positive COVID-19 test immediately after he received the results. The Tillis campaign staffers who were exposed to the Senator this week will now quarantine and will receive tests in the coming days. Our Charlotte campaign headquarters is now closed and we are halting all in-person campaign events until further notice. Additionally, we are reaching out to any individuals who may have come into contact with Senator Tillis during the campaign events we held this week. ”

Cunningham released the following statement on Twitter:

“I’m wishing @SenThomTillis a quick recovery following his positive COVID-19 test, and am thinking of him and his family. Because I was with Senator Tillis recently on the debate stage, I will also get tested.”