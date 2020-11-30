‘This was scary’: Videos show brightly burning meteor streak across sky

TOKYO (AP) — A brightly burning meteor was seen plunging from the sky in wide areas of Japan, capturing attention on television and social media.
The meteor glowed strongly as it rapidly descended through the Earth’s atmosphere.
Many people in western Japan reported on social media seeing the rare sight.
One person on Twitter said, “This was scary.”
The Asahi newspaper says a camera at Nagoya port showed the meteor shining as brightly as a full moon as it neared the Earth.
