‘This was scary’: Videos show brightly burning meteor streak across sky

This image made from a drive recorder shows a brightly burning meteor, center top, over a road in Tokushima prefecture, southwestern Japan, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. The brightly burning meteor was seen plunging from the sky in wide areas of Japan, capturing attention on television and social media. The meteor glowed strongly as it rapidly descended through the Earth’s atmosphere on Sunday. Many people in western Japan reported on social media seeing the rare sight. (Kamio via AP)

TOKYO (AP) — A brightly burning meteor was seen plunging from the sky in wide areas of Japan, capturing attention on television and social media.

The meteor glowed strongly as it rapidly descended through the Earth’s atmosphere.

Many people in western Japan reported on social media seeing the rare sight.

One person on Twitter said, “This was scary.”

The Asahi newspaper says a camera at Nagoya port showed the meteor shining as brightly as a full moon as it neared the Earth.

People across wide areas of Japan were treated to a spectacular light show in the early hours of Sunday, thanks to what is believed to be a meteor. pic.twitter.com/r0HfI082SK — NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) November 30, 2020