VERMONT (WJW) – We have a winner! A single ticket sold in Vermont won the $336.7 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday night.

It had the cash option of $208.5 million. The winning numbers were 8-40-49-58-63 and the Powerball was 14.

This is the first time someone in Vermont has won the jackpot in the lotto’s history. The jackpot now drops back to $20 million.

Powerball tickets are $2.

This was the fourth Powerball jackpot win this year.

Here are the top 10 Powerball jackpots:

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

2. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

3. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

4. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

5. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

6. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

7. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

8. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

9. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO

10. $564.1 Million – Feb. 11, 2015 – NC, PR, TX