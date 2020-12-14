‘This is an ice event’; Wintry weather expected to roll into Piedmont on Wednesday

Wintry weather is on its way, but it may not be the fun kind.

Wednesday morning, a coastal low will bring moisture into a very cold airmass in the Piedmont.

“This is an ice event, not a snow event,” said FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd. “And its likely to be our northwestern counties that get the most potential for freezing rain.”

With freezing rain, elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses could become slick.

In he southern Piedmont, it’s more likely to be a cold rain.

Before lunchtime, temperatures are expected to rise above freezing, and the precipitation will turn to just cold rain.

Byrd says the rest of the workweek will stay dry, but temperatures will remain below normal.