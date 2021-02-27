‘This is a story that we don’t really often hear’: Newborn baby found alive in trash can

BOSTON — A newborn baby in Boston was found alive in a trash can on Friday, WBZ-TV reports.

After being found around 1:15 p.m., the baby was rushed to the hospital.

Silvana Sanchez works in the area and said she flagged down nearby paramedics when she heard crying coming from a trashcan.

“You probably don’t even believe me, but it was kind of by luck that EMTs were there and he came over,” Sanchez said. “They ran with the baby to the truck and took him straight to the hospital.”

Since 2004, the Safe Haven Act of Massachusetts allows a parent to legally surrender newborn infants who are seven days old or younger at any hospital, police station or manned fire station without fear of facing criminal prosecution.

This incident is a reminder to overwhelmed parents that help is available.

“This is a story that we don’t really often hear. We haven’t had any abandonment’s in eight years,” said Renee Marcou, a spokesperson for Baby Safe Haven.