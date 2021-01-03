‘This is a boost for me’: NC father wins $100,000 scratch-off prize

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A family tradition of playing scratch-off tickets during the holidays delivered a gift of $100,000 to Joshua Brackett, of Stanley, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Brackett, a plumber, said he and his mother and brother were sitting around the kitchen table with scratch-off tickets he bought at the Kingsway on Chapel Grove School Road.

There, they discovered that one of Brackett’s two $20 Holiday Countdown tickets had a $100,000 prize.

“I just picked my mom up and hugged her,” Brackett said. “That’s all I could do at that time.”

He claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $70,756.

“This is a boost for me,” Brackett said. “I’m happy and overjoyed.”

He said he planned to buy a new truck and then save the rest as he awaits the birth of a son in February.